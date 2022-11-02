BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One evening in Birmingham, they came in one by one.

Twelve mothers — each coping with her own loss — came in solidarity. They’d come to tell the stories of their loved ones: sons who had become victims of gun violence here in Birmingham.

These are their stories.

Akita Jemison, mother of Kavas Jemison (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Twyla Ollison, mother of Travio Ollison (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

April Pipkins, mother of Emantic Bradford, Jr. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Sharee Kennon, mother of Detraio Whorton (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Sherie Moore Birl, mother of Ta’Narius Moore, Sr. (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Tiffany Brown, mother of Brent Brown (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Felicia Morgan, mother of Sanquez Morgan (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Rosalyn Johnson, mother of Del’Quan McNeily (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Wytangy Peak Finney, mother of Calvin Arthur Foster (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Catrina Marks Carey, mother of Derrick Marks (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Karen Nathan, mother of Stanley Ray Hopson (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Theta Johnson, mother of Jacoba, Emanuel, and Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell (Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Akita Jemison, mother of Kavas Jemison

Kavas Jemison, 16, had just completed tenth grade when he was gunned down on I-59 near Ensley on July 23, 2022.

Twyla Ollison, mother of Travio Ollison

Travio Ollison, 19, was found dead in the middle of Druid Hills Drive in April 2021. He was trying to settle a dispute.

April Pipkins, mother of Emantic Bradford, Jr.

Emantic Bradford, Jr. was shot and killed by a Hoover Police Officer on Thanksgiving Day in 2018 inside the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. The Alabama Attorney General’s Office concluded that the officer’s actions were “reasonable” and no charges were filed against the officer. Bradford’s family disagrees with the decision.

Sheree Kennon, mother of Detraio Whorton

Detraio Deshawn Whorton, 27, was shot to death in a car wash parking lot on First Avenue North in Birmingham.

Sherie Moore Birl, mother of Ta’Narius Moore, Sr.

Ta’Narius Moore Sr. was shot to death in Collegeville in May 2017.

Tiffany Brown, mother of Brent Brown

Brent Brown, 18, was shot and killed inside a home in Tarrant in November 2021. He had gone to the house to play video games with his friends.

Felicia Morgan, mother of Sanquez Morgan

Sanquez Morgan was gunned down near the corner of 41st Street and Fifth Court North in May 2019.

Rosalyn Johnson, mother of Del’Quan McNeily

Del’Quan McNeily, 20, was shot and killed outside Corey’s Barber & Styles in February 2020. McNeily’s homicide was later ruled “justifiable” by the Jefferson County DA’s office and no charges were ever filed in the case.

Wytangy Peak Finney, mother of Calvin Arthur Foster

Calvin Arthur Foster, 21, was found dead in east Birmingham in August 2016.

Catrina Marks Carey, mother of Derrick Marks

Derrick Marks, 25, had left his home to get the death of his friend off his mind in February 2020. He was shot to death near Hunter Ridge Apartments thirty minutes later.

Karen Nathan, mother of Stanley Ray Hopson

Stanley Ray Hopson was found shot to death in the doorway of an apartment in May 2021.

Theta Johnson, mother of Jacoby, Emanuel, and Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell

Jacoby, Emanuel, and Rodriquez Powell died in separate incidents of gun violence in 2005, 2013, and 2021.