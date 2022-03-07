(STACKER) – Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
1 / 50Canva
#50. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,459
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#70 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561
2 / 50CroMary // Shutterstock
#49. Shirley
Shirley is a name of English origin meaning “bright”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,557
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#70 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #105
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 37,992
3 / 50Nina Buday // Shutterstock
#48. Anita
Anita is a name of Spanish origin meaning “grace”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,558
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#70 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #89
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 44,353
4 / 50Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#47. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,597
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 154 (#304 most common name, -90.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789
5 / 50Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock
#46. Cindy
Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,599
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#1180 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589
6 / 50Canva
#45. Paula
Paula is a name of Latin origin meaning “small”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,603
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1457 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 80,506
7 / 50Canva
#44. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,623
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#383 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285
8 / 50Canva
#43. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,634
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38 (#818 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707
9 / 50Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock
#42. Connie
Connie is a name of Norman origin meaning “constant”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,639
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38 (#818 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #62
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,215
10 / 50Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#41. Robin
Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,640
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#1040 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322
11 / 50Haywiremedia // Shutterstock
#40. Beverly
Beverly is a name of English origin meaning “beaver stream or meadow”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,691
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1637 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #85
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 45,165
12 / 50Mcimage // Shutterstock
#39. Janet
Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,767
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1637 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 89,307
13 / 50Blend Images // Shutterstock
#38. Regina
Regina is a name of Latin origin meaning “queen”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,785
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1332 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #84
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 45,672
14 / 50Impact Photography // Shutterstock
#37. Sheila
Sheila is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “heavenly”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,824
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#1398 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #59
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,071
15 / 50Coy_Creek // Shutterstock
#36. Cheryl
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,879
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#1398 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650
16 / 50Dasha Muller // Shutterstock
#35. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,892
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#387 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 92,825
17 / 50Canva
#34. Janice
Janice is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,905
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#387 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #68
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 57,923
18 / 50pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#33. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,941
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#387 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341
19 / 50Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#32. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,003
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#387 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778
20 / 50Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#31. Carolyn
Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,033
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60 (#642 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 75,255
21 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#30. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,034
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 188 (#252 (tie) most common name, -90.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184
22 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#29. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,036
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 238 (#198 most common name, -88.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468
23 / 50phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#28. Jacqueline
Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,254
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#533 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #51
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,366
24 / 50Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock
#27. Kathy
Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,289
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1457 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119
25 / 50Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock
#26. Wanda
Wanda is a name of Polish origin meaning “wanderer”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,354
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1457 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #81
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,684
26 / 50Rob Marmion // Shutterstock
#25. Sherry
Sherry is a name of French origin meaning “dear”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,384
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1457 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #55
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 77,521
27 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#24. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,562
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 203 (#234 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429
28 / 50Oleggg // Shutterstock
#23. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my oath”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,566
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,852 (#4 most common name, -27.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897
29 / 50Canva
#22. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,636
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,852 (#4 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385
30 / 50Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#21. Rhonda
Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,672
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,852 (#4 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607
31 / 50Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#20. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,861
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#344 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212
32 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,878
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#1398 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750
33 / 50Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
#18. Debra
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,953
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#1398 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776
34 / 50Lopolo // Shutterstock
#17. Deborah
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,190
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1332 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434
35 / 50Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#16. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,779
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 42 (#784 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483
36 / 50Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock
#15. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,820
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#1008 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661
37 / 50Canva
#14. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,070
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68 (#592 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044
38 / 50FamVeld // Shutterstock
#13. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,087
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#852 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812
39 / 50Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#12. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,112
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#842 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137
40 / 50Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock
#11. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,173
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#799 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412
41 / 50Canva
#10. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,345
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#967 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883
42 / 50Canva
#9. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,374
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#755 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770
43 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#8. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,529
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#165 most common name, -93.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092
44 / 50George Rudy // Shutterstock
#7. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,630
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#165 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218
45 / 50Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock
#6. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,763
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1332 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948
46 / 50Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#5. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,231
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9 (#1366 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457
47 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,458
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#368 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248
48 / 50Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock
#3. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,559
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#621 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606
49 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#2. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,225
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,300 (#16 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223
50 / 50Fuller Photography // Shutterstock
#1. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Alabama
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,457
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#1180 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980