(STACKER) – Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the '60s in Alabama using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the '60s in your home state.

1 / 50Canva

#50. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,459

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#70 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561

2 / 50CroMary // Shutterstock

#49. Shirley

Shirley is a name of English origin meaning “bright”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,557

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#70 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #105

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 37,992

3 / 50Nina Buday // Shutterstock

#48. Anita

Anita is a name of Spanish origin meaning “grace”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,558

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#70 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #89

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 44,353

4 / 50Surne1shots // Shutterstock

#47. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,597

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 154 (#304 most common name, -90.4% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789

5 / 50Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock

#46. Cindy

Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,599

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#1180 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589

6 / 50Canva

#45. Paula

Paula is a name of Latin origin meaning “small”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,603

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1457 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #54

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 80,506

7 / 50Canva

#44. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,623

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 116 (#383 most common name, -92.9% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285

8 / 50Canva

#43. Nancy

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,634

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38 (#818 most common name, -97.7% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707

9 / 50Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock

#42. Connie

Connie is a name of Norman origin meaning “constant”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,639

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 38 (#818 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #62

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 65,215

10 / 50Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock

#41. Robin

Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,640

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 20 (#1040 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322

11 / 50Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

#40. Beverly

Beverly is a name of English origin meaning “beaver stream or meadow”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,691

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1637 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #85

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 45,165

12 / 50Mcimage // Shutterstock

#39. Janet

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,767

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1637 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 89,307

13 / 50Blend Images // Shutterstock

#38. Regina

Regina is a name of Latin origin meaning “queen”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,785

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1332 (tie) most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #84

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 45,672

14 / 50Impact Photography // Shutterstock

#37. Sheila

Sheila is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “heavenly”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,824

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#1398 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #59

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,071

15 / 50Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

#36. Cheryl

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,879

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#1398 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650

16 / 50Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

#35. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,892

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#387 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #45

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 92,825

17 / 50Canva

#34. Janice

Janice is a name of English origin meaning “God is gracious”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,905

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#387 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #68

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 57,923

18 / 50pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#33. Carol

Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,941

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#387 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341

19 / 50Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#32. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,003

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#387 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778

20 / 50Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock

#31. Carolyn

Carolyn is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,033

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60 (#642 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #57

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 75,255

21 / 50Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#30. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,034

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 188 (#252 (tie) most common name, -90.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184

22 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#29. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,036

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 238 (#198 most common name, -88.3% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468

23 / 50phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#28. Jacqueline

Jacqueline is a name of French origin meaning “may God protect”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,254

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 80 (#533 (tie) most common name, -96.5% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #51

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,366

24 / 50Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock

#27. Kathy

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,289

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1457 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119

25 / 50Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock

#26. Wanda

Wanda is a name of Polish origin meaning “wanderer”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,354

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1457 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #81

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 47,684

26 / 50Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

#25. Sherry

Sherry is a name of French origin meaning “dear”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,384

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 6 (#1457 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #55

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 77,521

27 / 50Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#24. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,562

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 203 (#234 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429

28 / 50Oleggg // Shutterstock

#23. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my oath”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,566

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,852 (#4 most common name, -27.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897

29 / 50Canva

#22. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,636

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,852 (#4 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385

30 / 50Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#21. Rhonda

Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,672

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,852 (#4 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607

31 / 50Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#20. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,861

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 132 (#344 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212

32 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Barbara

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,878

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#1398 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750

33 / 50Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

#18. Debra

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,953

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 7 (#1398 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776

34 / 50Lopolo // Shutterstock

#17. Deborah

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,190

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1332 (tie) most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434

35 / 50Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

#16. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,779

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 42 (#784 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483

36 / 50Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

#15. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,820

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 22 (#1008 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661

37 / 50Canva

#14. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,070

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68 (#592 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044

38 / 50FamVeld // Shutterstock

#13. Sandra

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,087

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 34 (#852 most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812

39 / 50Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

#12. Patricia

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,112

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 35 (#842 most common name, -99.1% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137

40 / 50Black-Photogaphy // Shutterstock

#11. Linda

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,173

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#799 (tie) most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412

41 / 50Canva

#10. Sharon

Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “a fertile plain”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,345

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 25 (#967 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #23

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 154,883

42 / 50Canva

#9. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,374

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 45 (#755 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770

43 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,529

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#165 most common name, -93.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092

44 / 50George Rudy // Shutterstock

#7. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,630

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 280 (#165 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218

45 / 50Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

#6. Pamela

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 4,763

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1332 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948

46 / 50Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#5. Donna

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,231

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 9 (#1366 (tie) most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457

47 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,458

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 122 (#368 (tie) most common name, -97.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248

48 / 50Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

#3. Cynthia

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 5,559

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#621 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606

49 / 50Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#2. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,225

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,300 (#16 most common name, -82.0% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223

50 / 50Fuller Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.



Alabama

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 7,457

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 13 (#1180 most common name, -99.8% compared to the 60s)



National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980