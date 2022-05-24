BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Six Alabamians who serve in the U.S. House of Representatives were listed among 963 Americans who are permanently banned from entering Russia.

The list, which was released Saturday from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, included many politicians–including President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris– as well as journalists– New York Times columnist Bret Stephens and “Good Morning America” anchor George Stephanopolous– who were banned from entering Russia. Academy Award-winning actor Morgan Freeman and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg were also on the list.

The following Alabama Congress members were named:

Rep. Robert Aderholt

Rep. Mo Brooks

Rep. Jerry Carl

Rep. Barry Moore

Rep. Gary Palmer

Rep. Terri Sewell

Rep. Mike Rogers, who has spoken about the potential threat Russia can be to the world, was not on the list, although similarly-named Mike J. Rogers, a former Michigan Congressman who chaired the House Intelligence Committee from 2011-2015, was named, albeit incorrectly spelled Michael S. Rogers. Neither Alabama Senators Richard Shelby or Tommy Tuberville were on the list.

“I’m honored to be on this list,” Aderholt’s office said in a statement to CBS 42.

The list comes at a time when the international community has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over the past several months.

The ministry released the following message to Deadline on the list:

“In the context of responding to the constantly imposed anti-Russian sanctions by the United States and in connection with incoming requests about the personal composition of our national “stop list”, the Russian Foreign Ministry publishes a list of American citizens who are permanently banned from entering the Russian Federation.

“We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff. Russian counter-sanctions are forced and aimed at forcing the ruling American regime, which is trying to impose a neo-colonial “rules-based world order” on the rest of the world, to change its behavior, recognizing new geopolitical realities.

“Russia does not seek confrontation and is open to honest, mutually respectful dialogue, separating the American people, who are always respected by us, from the US authorities, who incite Russophobia, and those who serve them. It is these people who are included in the Russian “black list.”