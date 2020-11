MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing man.

ALEA said Joseph Willie Reed, 70, was last seen in the area of Woodley Road in Montgomery around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

He was wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans, lime green shoes, and a green hat, and may have a condition that could impair his judgment.

Reed is 6′ tall, weighs 160 lbs., with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his location should call Montgomery Police at (334) 625-2832.