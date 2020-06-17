Montgomery mayor issues executive order requiring face coverings in public

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Mayor Steven L. Reed today issued an executive order requiring masks or face coverings in public places with the city of Montgomery to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order requires face coverings or masks to be worn at all times by people over the age of 2 years old and who can medically tolerate doing so when in public places with 10 or more people present in Montgomery. Similarly, face coverings or masks must be worn in outdoor public spaces by those older than 2 years old in outdoor spaces when there are 10 or more people within six feet of one another.

Face coverings or masks are not required for those exercising outdoors – specifically walking/jogging, in the privacy of one’s own home, in one’s own vehicle or when outdoors with less than 10 people. Other exemptions include those working in non-public office spaces, patient medical exam rooms or when wearing a mask poses a greater mental or physical health and safety risk.

Failure to comply with the order is punishable by a fine of $25. The order goes into effect June 19 at 5 p.m. and will continue until it is rescinded, superseded or amended.

