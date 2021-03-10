Montgomery man killed in single-vehicle crash

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Montgomery man Tuesday night, according to authorities.

Willie Frank Lewis, 60, was killed when his 1995 Toyota Camry left the roadway and struck a ditch. Lewis was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected from the vehicle, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 223 near the 12 mile marker, approximately 12 miles south of Union Springs, in Bullock County.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is still ongoing.