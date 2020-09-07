Montgomery considering citizen board to review police

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The city of Montgomery is considering whether to form a citizen review board to evaluate police after decades of discussion.

A proposal by Mayor Steven Reed would form a 13-member panel that would meet at least twice monthly to make recommendations on police policy, budget, community relations and discipline. The board would have subpoena power and take testimony at hearings. Any recommendations about disciplining officers would go to the police chief and mayor.

Discussions about forming such a board have gone in Montgomery for decades without any action.

