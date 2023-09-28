SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Two children and their mother were found dead in a Semmes home on Thursday, according to the Semmes Police Department (SPD).

Nancy Johnson, 37, her daughter Mia Johnson, 5, and her son Jacob Johnson, 2, were found in the Evergreen Court home off Snow Road on Thursday. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office officials said the victims were not shot.

The husband, Derek found the bodies and called 911 to report the incident, officials said.

Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, SPD reported that it was investigating the deaths as a triple homicide. However, around 3 p.m., Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said it is still undetermined whether this is a murder-suicide incident.

He confirmed the two children were murdered, and the mother is deceased. Burch said they will not know the full details of Nancy’s death until an autopsy is performed on her body.

Burch also said SPD has received domestic calls from the home in the past, and a divorce was pending between Nancy and her husband, Derek.

According to Burch, Derek has cooperated with police so far and will be questioned.

Burch again confirmed there were no gunshot wounds to any of the three victims.

“It’s much more than that, and I’ll just leave it at that,” he said.