MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile rapper turned himself in Thursday morning for a crime he allegedly committed while in jail in 2021.

HoneyKomb Brazy, whose real name is Nashon Jones, is accused of exposing himself to a corrections officer while in jail on drug and gun-related charges.

Brazy made headlines after his grandparents were killed due to “Facebook beef,” according to earlier reporting.

Tony and Leila Lewis were killed in February 2021 after a shooting and fire at their home. Four suspects were arrested: Patrick Lewis, Terrance Watkins, Darrin Southall and Jamarcus Chambers.

The state said the incident arose from a Facebook post from an associate of Jones. The associate was also a rapper, known as OMB Peezy.

In 2022, the state argued that the post angered Watkins, and he felt disrespected, so a plan was hatched. And the home was a target because it would “hurt Jones,” past reports state.

Watkins, Southall and Chambers are the ones who allegedly went to the Lewis’ home, while Lewis, who is not related to the victims, was considered “an aider and abettor” in the case, according to past reports.

Brazy — whose songs include “Dead People” (2021), “Under Pressure” (2020), and “Mobile Alabama Violence,” according to Google — was arrested on indecent exposure.

He posted $1,000 bond, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, and is due in court Nov. 27.

