MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile police officer is on administrative leave as the city investigates an arrest that was caught on camera.

The video, provided to News 5, shows a police officer hitting a man while the man yells for people in the parking lot to “record” what is happening. It’s been shared on Facebook nearly 1,000 times.

A Mobile Police Department (MPD) spokesperson said the incident happened at approximately 5:41 p.m. on Thursday after officers pulled over Beezer Dubose Jr. at a gas station near Dauphin Island Parkway and Hall Mills Road.

During the traffic stop, officers smelled marijuana and told Dubose and another passenger to get out of the vehicle, according to an MPD news release.

Dubose was charged with speeding, resisting arrest, marijuana possession and second-degree assault, according to jail records.

Mobile police did not release the name of the officer, but through court documents, WKRG learned that it was Officer Paul Callegari.

According to MPD’s Facebook page, Callegari was named Officer of the Month in August 2020 after graduating from the Mobile Police Academy in January 2020.

Court documents also stated that Dubose grabbed and twisted Callegari’s genitals.

Mobile police made no comments regarding the video or the exact actions and timeline that led up to the actions in the video.

Police said that the city’s Office of Professional Responsibility is now investigating the incident.

Dubose is due in court on Thursday.