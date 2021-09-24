Mobile Police arrest, charge relative of 5-year-old shot at Walmart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family member of the 5-year-old boy who was shot Tuesday has been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, according to a news release from Mobile Police.

The child was shot in the foot at the Neighborhood Walmart on Tuesday afternoon after a verbal altercation between a relative of the victim and two unknown subjects escalated into physical violence, Mobile Police said in a news release.

During the resulting investigation, police identified Miracle Murray as the relative who possessed the gun.

Police said two other females were attacking Murray. During the altercation, Murray ended up on the ground and the gun in her possession accidentally discharged. The round struck her hand before striking the child’s foot, according to the release.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Murray “after reviewing the evidence and circumstances that led to the altercation.”

Police said it is up to Murray to pursue assault charges against the other two women involved in the altercation.