MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Following an annexation vote Tuesday night, Mobile is now the second largest city in Alabama.

Four neighborhoods in the proposed annexation areas voted in Tuesday’s annexation election, three out of those four voted in favor of being in city limits, edging out Birmingham as the state’s second biggest city. Cottage Hill Corridor, Kings Branch, and Orchard Estates voted in favor to annex into the city limits, and the Airport Corridor voted against it.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Chief of Staff James Barber praised the victory, but some local activists are concerned about the long lasting effects annexation may have on the new areas.

Stimpson said he knew trying to get residents in the Airport Corridor to annex in would be challenging.

“During the course of the campaign, we recognize that the Airport Corridor was really going to be a challenge, and it proved to be correct from all the polling information that we had,” Stimpson said. “And so, they today they are celebrating just like we are. You know, they don’t have to come into the city of Mobile. And that’s their choice. And so I know they’re happy and we’re happy. And so it’s a win win.”

Excited about this win, Chief of Staff James Barber said not only is he pleased with the results of the election is happy to see the city be right behind Huntsville.

“I mean, I’m very pleased that that was what the outcome was,” Barber said. “And, you know, again, the most important where we were working with a lot of neighborhoods was that airport. I mean, the Cottage Hill corridor, which you saw voted pretty overwhelmingly coming to the city.”

The Cottage Hill Corridor had the largest population out of all the proposed annexed neighborhoods of about 16,000 residents.

Local activists like Beverly Cooper with Stand Up Mobile is concerned about the possibility of the Black population decreasing as it did slightly with the new annexed areas.

“Our fears were confirmed,” said Cooper. “My biggest concern and I know Stand Up Mobile’s biggest issue was our concern with how many individuals actually come in and how that would impact the black majority that we currently have in the city right now.”

Citizens will officially become annexed into the city’s limits once the results are finalized with the probate court.