Mobile Mayor on Ladd shooting: Continuing trend of violence must stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the continuing trend of violence in the city must be stopped, specifically noting violence among young people

On Friday, Oct. 15, shots were fired at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during a football game between Vigor High School and Williamson High School. Five people were injured. 19-year-old Jai Montrell Scott turned himself in to police and was charged with five counts of attempted murder on Saturday, Oct. 16.

On Monday, Oct. 18, a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested and also charged with five counts of attempted murder. As of Monday, Oct. 18, police are searching for a third suspect, identified as Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, in connection to the shooting.

Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon

Stimpson released a statement on Monday, Oct. 18, assuring Mobile residents those responsible will be held accountable. Read his full statement below:

Like many of you, I was outraged and saddened by the shooting that occurred during a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium this past Friday evening. This continuing trend of violence in our community, especially among young people, must stop. The Mobile Police Department has already made two arrests in connection to this incident. They have identified and are actively seeking a third suspect. I can assure you; our officers will track down all those responsible for Friday’s shooting and hold them accountable. Our thoughts and prayers remain with those injured in this thoughtless act of violence. We will also be utilizing the resources of the Gulf Coast Technology Center, which is composed of 42 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to ensure the security at future high school football games at Ladd–Peebles. I have charged the Mobile Police Department and the officers of the GCTC with assessing current security protocols at Ladd and where they failed. They will also be looking into what immediate steps need to be taken to improve stadium security and the long-term solutions needed to prevent individuals from bringing weapons into these kinds of events. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson

In 2019, nine people were injured in a shooting at the same stadium during a football game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School.