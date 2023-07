MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An unusual sighting on Airport Boulevard landed one man in jail Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Mobile Police Department (MPD), officers saw a man wearing a hospital gown driving a John Deere Gator, traveling east on Airport Boulevard just before 9 a.m.

MPD said officers conducted a traffic stop and successfully detained the driver, where he was arrested.

Police said the man stole the Gator, a small utility vehicle, from Providence Hospital.