Mobile elementary school teacher dies from COVID-19

by: WKRG Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile-area elementary school teacher placed in a medically induced coma has died after battling COVID-19.

Last month, Dodge Elementary School teacher Misty McKee was placed in a coma. Her friend, Monica Solomon, says McKee originally thought she had a sinus infection, but she later tested positive for COVID-19.

Arrangements for McKee’s funeral are unknown at this time.

