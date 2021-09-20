Mobile City Councilman Levon Manzie dies at 38

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile City Councilman and Council President Levon Manzie has died. He was 38 years old.

Family confirmed to WKRG News 5 that Manzie, who was born in Camden but grew up in Mobile, died Sunday night around 10 p.m. Manzie had served on the Mobile City Council, becoming council vice president in 2017 and council president in 2019. He was finishing up his term as council president when he died.

Manzie’s political career first started in 2008, when he was first elected to the Mobile County Board of Commissioners, making him the youngest member in the board’s history. His tenure on the school board lasted from 2008 to 2013, when he was elected to the city council.

Although his cause of death wasn’t announced Monday, the councilman had had a history of health problems. According to his website, Manzie was diagnosed with kidney failure at 14 and underwent two kidney transplants over the years.

Since 2018, Manzie has been pastor at Saint Joseph Missionary Baptist Church in Whistler, the same church where his father, C.L. Manzie, preached.

After graduating from Murphy High School, Manzie briefly attended the University of South Alabama and went on to Troy University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in history.