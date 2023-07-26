MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Probate Judge has certified the annexation results, meaning city services in the newly annexed areas will begin as early as Tuesday, July 25.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Mobile Government page, EMS Services will begin at 5 p.m. on July 25. Other services are expected to begin soon.

Residents of four communities voted on July 18 on whether or not they wanted to be annexed into the City of Mobile. The Cottage Hill Corridor, Kings Branch and Orchard Estates voted in favor of the annexation. The Airport Corridor voted against it.

This vote made Mobile the second-largest city in Alabama.

Those in the annexed areas can expect to receive police, fire and EMS protection from the city departments, as well as public services including trash and garbage collection.