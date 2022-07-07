WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — Congressman Mo Brooks said in a letter to a constituent that his written communications “may be watered down” due to what he called “Government censors.”

The letter, written to constituent Kimberly Fasking on congressional letterhead, was sent in response to concerns Fasking expressed to Brooks’ office on immigration issues.

Based on Brooks’ response, Fasking said, it was difficult to tell whether the Alabama congressman was even responding to her specific concerns.

“As an overview comment,” Brooks’ letter began. “Government censors forced on Congressman by ‘the powers that be’ do not allow me to freely express my thoughts, so please understand that my reply to your communication may be watered down, pacified, and more generic and less specific than either you or I may desire.”

The remainder of the letter thanked Fasking for contacting Brooks’ office, noting that Brooks appreciated his constituent’s “engagement in the democratic process,” but did not address Fasking’s specific concerns regarding immigration policy.

CBS 42 reached out to Rep. Brooks’ office, seeking clarification related to the “Government censors” Brooks cited as impacting his communication with constituents. We have not yet heard back.

You can read Brooks’ full letter below.