GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG) — The Gautier Police Department said they are looking for a 27-year-old man who is wanted for murder and believed to be in Mobile.

Thomas Guy Rogers is accused for shooting and killing Maurice Shannon, 20, at the Pure gas station on Ladnier Road Monday afternoon.

“I have received information from tips and stuff that he is possibly in the Mobile or Prichard area,” said Gautier Police Chief David Bever.

Police say Rogers and the victim, Shannon got into an argument at the gas station. Rogers then reportedly pulled out a gun and shot Shannon once. He died on scene.

Neighboring cameras caught video of Rogers fleeing.

Chief Bever says he is working with the Mobile Police Department hoping to get Rogers into custody. Once found, he will be charged with murder.

“Our department does care when anybody loses their life and we know nobody’s gonna bring their family member back,” said Chief Bever. “But we want to try to serve the family as best we can and bring whomever did this to justice.”

If anyone has any information on the crime, you are urged to call Gautier Police.