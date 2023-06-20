HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A tour submersible dubbed the “Titan” that went missing with five people on board was partially constructed by engineers at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC) in Huntsville, according to a press release.

The sub craft reportedly went missing on Sunday, June 18, as the crew embarked on a mission to explore the site of the Titanic wreck in the North Atlantic.

According to the sub’s company, OceanGate Expeditions, the agreement with the MSFC was to develop, manufacture and test a carbon fiber pressure vessel for Titan. The collaboration was made possible through the Space Act, created to benefit both NASA and organizations like OceanGate.

The carbon design developed by the MSFC was said to be “key” to OceanGate’s completion of its Cyclops-class submersible that was intended to dive 6,000 meters (19,800 feet) with five crewmembers aboard.

We continue to receive more demand for Titanic, deep-sea research and environmental supervision of deep-sea mining missions that very few submersibles in the world have the capability of supporting. NASA’s advanced composite manufacturing capability is ideally suited for the high precision and high-quality requirements of our latest hull design. OceanGate’s primary goal is to open the oceans and make exploring, researching and documenting deep ocean sights safer and more accessible to not only researchers and governmental agencies, but also to citizen explorers. We look forward to working with NASA to do just that . OceanGate CEO & Founder, Stockton Rush

By March 2022, the company said Titan marked a “pivotal shift” in exploring the deep sea after a series of what it reported as successful Titanic dives, following the “unique collaboration between space and subsea industry leaders.”

The five crewmembers on board when the Titan went missing included a pilot, a renowned British adventurer, two members of a Pakistani business family and one other passenger, according to the Associated Press. The sub was reported “overdue” on Sunday, about 435 miles south of St. John’s, Newfoundland, according to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center.

According to the Coast Guard, the vessel submerged Sunday morning, and its support vessel lost contact with it about an hour and 45 minutes later.

Rescuers are desperately continuing search efforts in the Atlantic Ocean, as the Titan only had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it was put out to sea around 6 a.m. on Sunday.