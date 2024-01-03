ALEXANDAER CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A child reported missing over the weekend in the Baypine area near Lake Martin has been recovered from the lake after an apparent drowning.

Alexander City Police said that on Saturday they responded to a missing child report, leading to a collaborative search operation in the Baypine area.

The three-year-old was discovered submerged in the lake and pronounced dead from an apparent drowning.

The case is under active investigation, and no further details are available at this time.