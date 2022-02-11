MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Montgomery teen was found dead earlier this week after going missing last month.

LaDarrien Wheat was last seen Jan. 23 in the 3500 Block of Foxhall Drive in Montgomery, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Wheat’s family confirmed his death in a GoFundMe post, stating that his body was found Wednesday inside of a car that was in a pond.

Wheat’s family also issued a statement on his passing saying:

“The outpouring and support has been overwhelming and provided our family with the courage and strength needed to continue in our anguish and distraught to find our loved one. We did not give up hope of finding him and although the outcome was not what we wanted, He is back where he belongs with family. We are now able to lay him to rest in dignity as a child of God that he and everyone deserves.” Stephanie Wheat, mother of LaDarrien Wheat

Montgomery investigators are conducting a death investigation.

The body was reportedly taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

Alabama News Network (WAKA) contributed to this article.