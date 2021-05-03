Missing swimmer off the coast of Dauphin Island identified, search efforts continue

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) – The search continues for a man who went missing Sunday afternoon near the west end of Dauphin Island in the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard has identified the man as Rob Brent.

The Dauphin Island Police Department says Brent was reported missing by a friend around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

He was last seen near a sandbar close to Raphael Semmes Street. Brent is described as a black man last seen wearing gray and white swim trunks. Mayor Jeff Collier says he was reportedly visiting the island from out-of-state.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Dauphin Island police, and fire, as well as state police, are searching for the missing swimmer. Crews were out overnight and into Monday morning looking for any sign of him. Mayor Collier says the search efforts will ramp up throughout the day on Monday. Yellow flags were flying at the beach on Sunday and Mayor Collier says the gulf waters were choppy.

“Unfortunately we live in a beautiful place here on the Gulf of Mexico, but there are also hazards as it pertains to the Gulf, high winds, tides, those types of things do create danger so it is a very unfortunate circumstance that we are dealing with right now. As of this morning, searches are still underway to try to recover the individual and there will be other resources brought in as we speak,” says Mayor Collier.

In addition to crews searching by helicopter and boat, ATVs are combing the shorelines for any sign of Brent. Search efforts are being focused on the west end. This is still an active search, according to officials.

This is a developing story.