Missing Pensacola woman’s body found in wooded area off Hwy. 113, roommate being charged with murder

Pictured is the suspect, Giles Jones (left), and the woman who was murdered, Latonya Baxter (right)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The body of the missing Pensacola woman, Latonya Baxter, has been found in a wooded area off Highway 113 in Escambia County, Alabama, according to investigators.

The Pensacola Police Department had been searching for Baxter’s body for weeks after she was reported missing on Sept. 12 by her daughter. At that point, she had been missing for two days.

Shortly after she was reported missing, police arrested her roommate, Giles Jones, for murder after they found a photo of Baxter’s dead body on his cell phone.

Baxter’s body was found on Sunday evening in a wooded area off of Highway 113 by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones is behind bars and is charged with first-degree premeditated murder.

According to investigators, Baxter and Jones lived together in the 100 block of Warwick Avenue in Pensacola.

Police have not said a possible motive for the crime.