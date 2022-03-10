HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A body found off Research Park Boulevard in Huntsville Wednesday morning has been identified as a man who went missing a few weeks ago.

Michael Ezell, Jr., 33, was found dead just after 8 a.m. Wednesday near the 4600 block of Research Park Boulevard near Huntsville Tractor and Equipment. Ezell Jr. was reported missing Feb. 22 by an aunt. He had been living with his aunt close to the area where he was located.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department do not suspect foul play.

An autopsy will be conducted to try to determine what caused Ezell’s death.