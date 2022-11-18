FALKVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Morgan County Sherriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed that an inmate who drove away from the job site he was working at in Falkville was found dead on Monday.

Inmate Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle was a Morgan County Jail trustee working for the town of Falkville when police say he walked away from the job site on Friday.

Photo: Morgan County Sherriff’s Office

On Monday, authorities said Reeves was found dead in the woods along the train tracks in Falkville. Preliminary investigation showed Reeves may have died by suicide.

Reeves was in jail for drug charges which violated his parole.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said this is an active death investigation.