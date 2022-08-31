LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.

Barber’s dad, Jamie, says he discovered his son’s body next to his 1999 Chevy Silverado after searching an area Tuesday where Joshua’s phone last pinged. Barber was reported missing to Loxley Police last Monday, August 22nd. Jamie Barber told us last week his son never made it to a job interview that day.

Joshua Barber moved to Baldwin County last month from north Alabama, according to his dad. He had been living at a home on Semper Drive east of Spanish Fort.