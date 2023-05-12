STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Friday morning, a 16-year-old girl was found by police in Alabama, hundreds of miles away from where she had been reported missing the day before.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, an Amber Alert is canceled for Stephanie Morton, who was last seen leaving in a red car with Duane Howard Bartlett, 30, at South Stanly High School in North Carolina at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Duane Howard Bartlett (Stanly County Sheriff’s Office)

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Morton and Bartlett were found at a home in Montgomery, Alabama.

“The suspect is in custody and the Juvenile has been located safely,” a Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said. “This investigation spanned numerous agencies, states, dozens of law enforcement officers and telecommunicators. Thank everyone for their help.”

Bartlett was charged with felonious abduction of a child and will be extradited to North Carolina.