TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — Missiles built in Troy, Alabama, have made their way to Ukraine.

Illia Ponomarenko, a defense reporter with the Kyiv Independent, posted images of the missiles on Tuesday.

“New NLAWs and Javelins in Ukrainian hands,” he said in the post. “I’m afraid we should expect to see hundreds of Russian tanks burning, ladies and gentlemen.”

A stamp visible on the missiles reveals their origin.

“JAVELIN JOINT VENTURE,” the stamp reads. “LOCKHEED MARTIN, TROY, AL.”

The stamp on the missiles was first reported in Alabama by the Montgomery Advertiser.

According to Lockheed Martin’s website, its Troy facility is “a manufacturing, final assembly, test and storage operation for many of the missile programs supported by Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control (MFC).”

A stamp on a javelin missile on the ground in Ukraine.

(Courtesy of Illia Ponomarenko)

Weapons produced at the Troy facility include the Javelin, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile, the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) and other air-to-ground missiles, according to their website.

On Feb. 25, Pres. Joe Biden approved $350 million in military assistance for Ukraine, “including anti-armor, small arms, various munitions, body armor and related equipment,” according to the Department of Defense.

On Wednesday afternoon, after attending an event promoting Alabama-made products, Gov. Kay Ivey tweeted a story about the Troy-built missiles in Ukraine.

“Proudly made in Alabama,” Ivey said in the post, adding emojis of the American and Ukrainian flags.