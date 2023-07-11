DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Miss Dothan and little Miss Dothan gave back to the community by helping a domestic abuse relief center earlier this week.

On Monday, Miss Dothan – Emma Claire Hinson – and little Miss Dothan held a toiletry drive for the House of Ruth, a safe haven for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Hinson and her team collected toiletry items during the day to help the victims while doing community service.

“We have had so many people come by and see what we we’re about and they have run to the Dollar General and brought us so many supplies and we are thankful for that,” Hinson said. “We have collected I don’t even know how many baskets but more than I anticipated we would.”

Though the initial drive has ended, the team is offering to come and pick up donations at any location in the area.