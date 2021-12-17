Miss Alabama named first runner-up in Miss America Pageant

Alabama News

by: , Summer Poole

Posted: / Updated:

Miss Alabama Lauren Bradford is announced as a top 10 finalist in the Miss America competition at the Mohegan Sun, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Christmas Day
December 25 2021 12:00 am

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP/WKRG) — The contestant from Alaska was crowned Miss America at an event Thursday marking the competition’s 100th anniversary.

What began as a 1921 Atlantic City beauty pageant has evolved away from the emphasis on looks alone — contestants are no longer judged on physical appearance — with a new focus on leadership, talent and communication skills.

Emma Broyles from Alaska claimed the centennial crown and a $100,000 college scholarship. She emerged as the winner out of 51 contestants representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia at the competition at a Connecticut casino.

Miss Alabama, Lauren Bradford, was named as the first runner-up in the Miss America Pageant.

Lauren Bradford, 21, is a Gulf Shores native and is a current resident of Birmingham. Bradford is a graduate of Auburn University and Vanderbilt University where she majored in Finance, according to the Miss America Organization.

Bradford has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Finance and her career goals are to work in strategic and management consulting and to open a global consulting firm.

With her social impact initiative “UNPLUG: The Digital Diet Plan,” Bradford hopes to educate people about the overuse and negative use of technology.

Bradford won a $25,000 scholarship to help pay for her school.

The finale that historically has been featured in a primetime television broadcast was available only to stream this year via NBC’s Peacock service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES