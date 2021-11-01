Mike Gilotti’s Memorial Bridge restored after being vandalized

HOOVER Ala. (WIAT) — Iraq War veteran Mike Gilotti’s Memorial Bridge in Hoover was recently vandalized.

Local resident Roy Brook was instrumental in getting the bridge named in his honor and said he was traveling on Alabama Highway 150 when he noticed the flag pole was cut in two.

The solar light mounted on the bridge was also taken as well. Roy quickly went to go buy new metal poles, new flags and mounted them.

“I’ve met the family and she’s trying to have a new life and trying to do what’s best for her and her sons. How could you have so much hate or dislike in your heart to want to vandalize something and you are just trying to recognize a war hero. I don’t see the purpose in that,” Brook said.

Roy said he is hoping this never happens again and that the people involved get caught. He said the only way to help with this is if cameras could get installed.