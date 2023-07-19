BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The official poll results for the Jefferson County District 5 Commissioner election show Mike Bolin winning with 5,728 votes, around 59%. David Silverstein conceded after receiving 3,924 votes, or 40%. Jeff Wise who dropped out of the race last week received 13 votes.

Jefferson County Commissioner President Pro-Tem Joe Knight says there was about 10% voter turnout at the polls, which he says is low but bigger than what some were predicting it to be.

“It’s a very important function of government and, just, it’s a local government so it’s one step closer to the people,” says Knight.

Knight says the candidates in Tuesday’s election had just 5 weeks to campaign and prepare.

“I mean it’s amazing, you’ve got two guys who are very good guys and I’ve run several campaigns and I can’t imagine having to get a campaign up and running and completed in 40 days and that’s what they’ve done so my hat’s off to both of them,” says Knight.

As results started to come in and Bolin pulled the lead, Silverstein made the decision to concede the election. His watch party was disappointed but still proud of their candidate.

“One thing this campaign has really taught me is, I guess I would say a lot of hope,” says Silverstein. “Congratulations. I’m here to continue to serve and work for this community and wish them the best of luck.”

We reached out to new Jefferson County District 5 Commissioner Bolin for comment both before and after his victory but have not received an answer.