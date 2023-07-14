MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Midwives in Alabama are speaking out against the Alabama Department of Public Health’s proposed regulations on birthing centers.

Birthing centers offer an option somewhere between a home birth and a hospital birth, providing a homelike, nonmedical environment for those giving birth alongside select staff. These facilities are currently unregulated in the state.

ADPH is trying to change that, proposing several regulations they say are needed for the health and safety of mothers and newborns.

One such regulation says a birth center must have a contract with a hospital no more than 30 minutes away. State Board of Midwifery Chair Noel Leithart says that could restrict care in areas that need it most.

“That very much limits the locations where midwives can serve these rural areas because a lot of hospitals aren’t there anymore,” Leithart said.

Leithart also takes issue with a staffing rule that mandates a center must have at least one physician and two registered nurses, while downgrading the role of a certified professional midwife from someone in charge during a birth to someone who can just assist.

“There don’t need to be that many people if you’re overseeing a low-risk pregnancy and delivery,” Leithart said.

The proposals themselves aren’t the only concern opponents have.

“The biggest issue that we have is that they did not consult the people who do this work,” Dr. Heather Skanes said.

Skanes is an OB-GYN doctor who runs Oasis Family Birthing Center in Birmingham. She says the staffing regulations move birth centers closer to a hospital environment but without the same resources.

“Basically, overregulating birth centers. Requiring the number of staffing and certain staff that’s not really necessary for what we need to do without compelling insurance companies to provide us any type of reimbursement, so in the long term of a business it’s not going to be sustainable,” Skanes said.

CBS 42 reached out to ADPH, whose spokesperson said in a statement:

“The process will not be complete, even at the end of the public comment period, since the rules will have to go back to the State Committee of Public Health for final approval, including any recommended changes in view of the comments filed. As the public comment period remains open until August 4, 2023, ADPH cannot provide further information at this time.”