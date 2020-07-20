Midfield City Schools begins Fall school year virtually

Lamar Elementary School principal Erin Honeycutt sets up a “Zoom” class for first through fifth graders to learn art from Holly Triplett in Meridian, Miss., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The COVID-19 and coronavirus has forced area schools to close and use technology for online teaching and learning. At this time Lamar is closed until April 13th and will then re-evaluate as to continue their closure. (Paula Merritt/The Meridian Star via AP)

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield City Schools will begin the first nine weeks of the school year virtually, after substantial guidance and consideration of the COVID-19 impact.

Going virtually means all students, grades K-12, will receive their academic instruction through online platforms.

The decision comes after Superintendent Dr. Shun Williams gained board approval at Monday morning’s board meeting. The school district believes its in the best interest of the health and safety of its students and employees to start virtually.

Dr. Williams received input from health officers, Midfield school principals and informal feedback from parents as he also closely follows the COVID-19 pandemic in our region.

“It wasn’t a simple choice to make, because our current health pandemic makes nothing simple anymore. But, when I considered the health of my students and employees, there was only one call to make. I chose to protect them,” Dr. Williams said.

In an effort to continue providing the best for its students, Midfield City Schools is utilizing multiple virtual learning platforms, including the Schoology tool provided by the Alabama State Department of Education. The systems used will vary according to the grade levels of the students, targeting specific academic and developmental points.

Teachers are currently undergoing comprehensive training to meet the needs of students and parents. They will continue to train weekly. To ensure that both students and parents are comfortable navigating this technology, the district will provide ongoing training and support for all parents and stakeholders on the process, as they need it.

