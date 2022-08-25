VANCE, Ala. (WIAT) — Mercedes-Benz International celebrated a major milestone Thursday morning at the production plant in Vance.

Mercedes is now producing electric SUV vehicles. CEO Michael Goebel says it’s a dream come true.

“We are extremely proud in Alabama, and we are glad the board made the decision so that this plant could get the electric SUVs,” Goebel said. “With the EQ-S starting production and the EQ-E coming up at the end of this year we believe we have two products that will be successful in the market.”

The Tuscaloosa County production plant will serve as a key production location for the EQ-S luxury electric SUV. The highly efficient battery systems will be supplied by the recently opened Mercedes-Benz Battery Factory in Bibb County.

Jim Page is the director of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and says he expects the economy to get a boost from the new vehicles. He also believes as a result there will be more employment opportunities.

“This is the future of cars in our country and Mercedes is going to continue to lead the way,” Page said. “We are excited to be here to see the product on the floor and we know that is going to lead to job creation in the future.”

Mercedes employs 450 workers. The car manufacturer has been producing vehicles in Vance for 26 years and has produced four million vehicles in Tuscaloosa County.