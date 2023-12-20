MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While this time of year is joyful for many, the holidays can also be difficult for those experiencing mental health crises. The Alabama Department of Mental Health is reminding Alabamians that there is always somewhere to turn.

Commissioner Kimberly Boswell says one way to get connected to mental health resources is by dialing 988. The national suicide and crisis lifeline can be reached via the three-digit number, launched in July of last year.

It’s for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis, substance use or thoughts of suicide. You can call or text at any time to talk with a trained crisis counselor confidentially.

“There is someone on the line who can help you in the moment if you need that kind of help,” Boswell said.

Boswell says the hotline can also refer you to local resources, like one of the state’s five crisis centers.

“988 can definitely connect you to a crisis center and get you help immediately. And I think that’s what’s really important, you’re not going to get put on a waiting list, you’re going to find resources that are immediately available 24/7,” Boswell said.

Since 2022, Alabama’s three call centers have responded to more than 61,000 calls, texts and chats. About 70% of those are answered in state, with the rest rolling over to the national hotline.

Boswell says the department is working to get that in-state answer rate to 90%.

She also wants to see the state expand access to the crisis centers, which are currently serving 19 out of the state’s 67 counties.

“If they have access to those services, they will go and seek help. So we really feel very strongly that those services need to be available to every citizen in Alabama,” Boswell said.

According to the CDC, more than 49,000 people died by suicide in 2022, the highest number recorded in the U.S.