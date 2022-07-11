PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday was a bittersweet day for one local family, who celebrated the life and legacy of their loved one at the same place where she was murdered.

Grace Carter was shot and killed while inside Everlasting Life Holiness Church in December of 2021.

While the church’s congregation honored their Pastor and his First Lady, Bishop Joseph and Eliza Simmons, they also celebrated Grace Carter.

Carter would have been celebrating her 66th birthday.

Those close to Carter, including her husband Cecil Carter Sr., spent her special day at the very church where her life was tragically taken just seven months ago.

“I feel good. I’m blessed,” said Cecil Carter Sr. “To be here at the church where my wife was shot at. I thank God that we had a glorious day to honor Pastor Simmons on his 41-year pastor anniversary, as well as my wife Sister Carter turning 66 years old on today.”

“We know what Mrs. Grace Carter loved,” said her daughter-in-law Ramona Carter. “She loved God, she loved this place. So we’re excited because of that right there, and that’s giving us a little bit of comfort knowing that…”

Carter was shot by a stray bullet while attending a bible study on December 28.

Kaillyn Harris has since been arrested and charged with murdering Carter.

The bench where the congregation said Carter was sitting when she was shot, was officially dedicated to her.

Although the family is still healing from a seemingly bad dream, the victim’s daughter, Davia Carter says they have comfort in knowing her mother is in a better place.

“The healing has already started because we know where my mom is, we know what she was doing what she loved in a place she loved so that’s what brings us comfort,” says Davia Carter.

“Even though she’s not here physically…she’s here in her spirit,” said Cecil Carter Sr. “And we thank God for having the opportunity to be able to share to say Happy Birthday to a great lovely woman, with a great legacy.”