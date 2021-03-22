Memoir of civil rights leader C.T. Vivian released

In this Jan. 4, 2012 photo, civil rights activist C.T. Vivian speaks to a journalist at his home in Atlanta. Vivian has been named the new vice president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Vivian, a close friend of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will be taking over the famed civil rights group co-founded by King that has been mired in turmoil over its management and finances in recent years. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

MONTGOMERY, ALA. (AP) — An Alabama publisher has released the memoir of the late civil rights leader C.T. Vivian of Atlanta months after his death.

The Montgomery-based NewSouth Books said “It’s in the Action: Memories of a Nonviolent Warrior” is now available. Vivian wrote the 224-page book with Steve Fiffer before his death last year.

Vivian began organizing sit-ins against segregation in the 1940s in Illinois and later joined forces with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who rose to prominence while leading the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955 and 1956.

In 1965, Vivian led dozens of marchers to a courthouse in Selma, where he was punched by then-Dallas County Sheriff Jim Clark. News coverage of the assault helped turn a local registration drive into a national issue.

Vivian died in July at the age of 95. He was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.

The book includes a forward by former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, who worked with Vivian in the civil rights movement.