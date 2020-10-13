Meeting set on police review board proposal in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A proposal to form a citizen review board to help oversee police in Alabama’s capital city is up for a discussion at a scheduled community meeting.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports that Tuesday’s meeting comes amid concerns by some in the community about the proposed board’s limited authority. A draft proposal was submitted to the Montgomery City Council by Mayor Steven Reed last month.

That was the result of weeks of discussions with community leaders after George Floyd’s police custody death in Minneapolis.

