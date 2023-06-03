MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says one person is dead after a plane crash near Albertville.

Chief Deputy Willy Orr said deputies responded to a plane crash in the Pleasant Grove community in Marshall County. He said MCSO was notified of the crash around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Orr confirmed that one person was killed during the incident. He said the sheriff’s office believe the person to be the sole occupant of the plane. Orr said no one else was injured in the crash.

He said deputies are waiting for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators to arrive on the scene.

The chief deputy warned residents to please avoid the area as the scene remains active at this time.

This a developing story and New 19 will work to provide updates as they become available.