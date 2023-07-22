FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — McFarland Park has reopened for public recreation after diesel fuel began to wash up onshore on July 16 causing it to close.

An official with the Florence-Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency said the environmental report was clear for the area after the fuel leak.

The reopening comes six days after fuel from a partially sunk tugboat began washing up on shore causing officials to close the park to swimmers.

At the time of the fuel washing up on shore, a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department said the tug boat released between 3,000 and 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel.