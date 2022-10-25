BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project.

“The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would like to complete our full investment in the entertainment district. But this is a process and what we look forward to is the city of Birmingham doing it’s part to make sure this comes to life.”

The news of the new amphitheater was met with shock and surprise in Pelham, home to the longstanding Oak Mountain Amphitheater. What impact might the new amphitheater have on the future of the 36-year old facility? Attempts to read Pelham Mayor Gary Waters for comment were not successful.

In a press briefing Tuesday, Woodfin was asked whether the new amphitheater violated any sort of no-poaching agreement between the two cities.

“There’s a non-poaching agreement among mayors in the thirty-plus municipalities in Jefferson County,” Woodfin said.

The development of the Star Uptown Development calls for a mixed-use development that includes a residential component. On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved the rezoning of a proposed development spearheaded by Birmingham’s Corporate Realty that calls for the construction of up to 44 homes in the area, a development that council member Hunter Williams said is an important part of this project.

“A lot of the talk and chatter has been around the amphitheater, which was funded by the CVB yesterday,” Williams said. “There are a ton of components to the revitalization of that expansive multi-block site. Today we rezoned 44 individual lots which will lead way to private development, which will hopefully lead way to 44 new single-family homes.”

And it’s the prospect and potential of the area that has Woodfin anticipating a bright future for North Birmingham.

“I think when you look at the potential that this drives, north of the city center and continued revitalization of the northern neighborhoods of our city, you’re talking about all the qualities of life that rise in a positive and impactful manner,” he said.

The plan must go before the Birmingham City Council to approve a request for $5 million in funding. Woodfin was unable to provide a timetable as to when such a proposal will make its way before the council.