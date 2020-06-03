Mayor Woodfin designates W.C. Patton Park for permitted demonstrations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After Birmingham implemented a city curfew to ensure the safety of protesters, neighbors and law enforcement, Mayor Randall Woodfin is amending the proclamation to allow peaceful protests.

In a letter clarifying demonstrations and vigils on public property, Mayor Woodfin said he understands the community’s concerns regarding the temporary restrictions placed on public protests.

“We want to balance the right to assembly with the absolute need for public safety,” Woodfin said. “Therefore the city has provided guidance for peaceful demonstrations.”

The amended proclamation states “no person shall, while this order is in effect, hold or participate in any demonstration, parade, march or vigil on any of the public ways or upon any public property, including the public parks of the city, unless pursuant to a permit issued under Title 12, Section 5 of the General Code of the City of Birmingham.”

Thus, the city has identified W.C. Patton Park as a designated zone for permitted demonstrations or vigils from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the state of emergency and while the curfew is in place.

Birmingham’s curfew is from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice under the state of emergency.

Mayor Woodfin says this is city leader’s creative solution to ensure freedom of speech while reducing public safety risks.

Those seeking a permit to hold a demonstration or vigil should call (205) 254-2556.

The intent is to end the current curfew Monday June 8, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. but may be extended due to circumstances.

