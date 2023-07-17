BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several departments and agencies across Alabama expressed their condolences to the family of firefighter Jordan Melton, who died Monday following a shooting in Birmingham last week.

BFRS Fire Chief Cory D. Moon issued the following statement regarding Melton’s death:

“I’m absolutely heartbroken by this senseless and tragic act of gun violence against our brothers. We will continue to wrap our arms around Jordan’s family to support them. Please continue to pray for them and the BFRS family.”

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin also issued a lengthy statement on his Facebook page.

“I ask that you join me in wrapping our arms around Jordan’s family today. They’ve lost a son, a brother, a friend and colleague. Know that we’re exhausting every resource to find answers and justice for Jordan’s loved ones,” Woodfin wrote.

The Birmingham Firefighter’s Association IAFF Local 117 also wrote on Facebook, “On a united front, we mourn the loss of Firefighter Jordan Melton while honoring his life and legacy.”

Alongside Moon and Woodfin, a number of Alabama fire agencies paid respects to Melton on social media including Alabaster, Homewood, Hoover Fire Departments as well as Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue and Talladega Fire and Rescue.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said there is currently no one in custody regarding this case. A $15,000 reward is available in exchange for any additional information about the shooting.