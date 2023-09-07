LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Elkmont teenager has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of killing his parents and three younger siblings in September 2019.

Mason Sisk, who was only 14 at the time of the murders, was not facing the death penalty due to his age at the time of the crime.

The sentence was handed down on Thursday by Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise. Sisk did not make a statement before his sentencing, nor did he have any reaction when the sentence was read.

Limestone County District Attorney Brian C.T. Jones spoke with media after the sentencing and shared this written statement that read in part, “I’ve prosecuted a lot of people in my career, and I can tell you that out of all of those people, only four out of five people scare the hell out of me and he’s at the top of my list.

“Mason Sisk is clearly one of the most dangerous people who will ever be sentenced in Limestone County. With this sentence today, Judge Wise has ensured that Mason Sisk will NEVER threaten another child’s safety and wellbeing.”

The timeline of events in the Sisk case has been extensive.

On January 27, 2021, court documents were filed stating that the then-16-year-old was indicted on capital murder charges.

After several delays to a trial date, Sisk’s first trial was set for the fall of 2022. That trial was subsequently declared a mistrial after prosecutors informed the court that FBI computer experts had finally unlocked Sisk’s stepmother’s phone.

His second trial took place in April 2023 and concluded with a guilty verdict from the jury on April 27.

The new sentencing date comes nearly six weeks after a July 25 court appearance ended without the now 18-year-old knowing his fate.

During that appearance, Limestone County Circuit Judge Chad Wise said the court would hear testimony, but said a “balancing test” needed to be performed before a sentence could be handed down.

Several impact statements were made by various family members and those who knew the family personally in that court appearance. After listening to the testimony and seeing the evidence presented, the district attorney recommended life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sisk did not make a statement at the July hearing.