Marshall County will hold contest to decide who gets the last Crispitos

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — In Marshall County, only one case of Crispitos remain.

The Marshall County Child Nutrition Program, which administers the school lunch program, has said it will put on a “Crispito challenge” to decide who will receive the remaining school lunch specialties.

Tyson, the company that produces the beloved school lunch staple, has said there will be no more Crispitos until at least 2022 because of shortage of workers and tortillas.

“So many of our staff and students are sad about the news that Crispitos are no longer available due to production issues,” the program posted on its Facebook. “We have found one more case of the delicacy and want to have a little fun. Create a video, poem, song, letter, etc. about your love of Crispitos and tag #MCSSCrispitoChallenge and Marshall County Child Nutrition Program for a chance to WIN a special Crispito lunch for you and a friend.”

The contest will end Aug. 31.