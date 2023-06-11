MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner has identified a man found dead Saturday morning.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent identified the man as 58-year-old Shannon Ray Crump, of Fort Payne, and said it appears Crump drowned.

Crump was found near the boat ramp at Morgan’s Cove Road in Marshall County, according to Nugent who said he was called to the scene just off Alabama Highway 227 at 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Nugent said the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Investigators found Crump’s vehicle and other belongings near the boat ramp and the incident remains under investigation.