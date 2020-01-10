Marlon Wayans coming to the Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Actor, comedian Marlon Wayans will be making a stop in Hoover this weekend. Starting tonight, you can see him at the Stardome Comedy Club.

Wayans is known for his roles in the first two “Scary Movies”, “The Wayans Brothers” t.v. series, and most notably the film “White Chicks”.

He hit a career milestone with his first ever stand-up comedy special “Woke-ish”, which premiered on Netflix in February 2018.

Tonight’s show begins at 7:00.

