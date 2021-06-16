Manhunt underway in Alabama for suspect involved in multi-state chase

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in Madison County, Alabama that led deputies on a chase that started in Tennessee.

Franklin County, Tenn. Sheriff’s deputies began pursuing the vehicle near the state line. Authorities say the chase ended with the driver wrecked near Winchester Road and Steele Lane in New Market.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Anthony Scott May. Deputies said May left the crash on foot and is still in the area at this time.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says state helicopters and canine units are being used to search for the suspect. They say once the suspect is caught, charges are expected in both Tennessee and Alabama.

If you possibly see the suspect, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.